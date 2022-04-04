SHOW LOW — Arizona Mobile Swim began in March by offering private swim lessons at Bell Athletic Club in Show Low.
Jackie Follmuth is the instructor and has over a decade of water-safety experience. Follmuth moved to Pinetop-Lakeside in 2020 with the goal of sharing her swimming-safety knowledge and experience with people in the surrounding communities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. Drowning is also the second leading cause of unintentional death after motor vehicle crashes for children ages 1 to 14.
The CDC reminds families to prioritize water safety as they return to community pools and resume warm-weather activities near and in water.
The CDC states that many adults and children report that they can’t swim or that they are weak swimmers.
Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning among children and young adults while having fun.
Families can keep children safer when they progressively return to public recreational activities and in-person gatherings over the summer by taking swimming lessons.
Parents and caregivers can also use water-safety procedures to help avoid fatal and nonfatal drownings.
Research from the American Red Cross has shown that 85% of people claim they know how to swim. Still, only 56% of people can complete five water-related abilities that include:
• Stepping into water over your head
• Treading water or floating for a minute
• Turning in a circle toward an exit
• Swimming at least 25 yards
• Being able to get out of the water without steps or a ladder
“Those are the skills we want participants to achieve with us,” said Follmuth.
In the White Mountains there are fewer backyard swimming pools than in other parts of Arizona. When Follmuth is teaching children and adults how to swim, she explains that it’s even more important that swimmers are confident in their ability to swim farther distances, considering natural bodies of water are often larger or have a current than can make swimming more challenging.
“My program is unique because we take the hassle out of swim lessons with flexible schedules, the ability to book online and our effectiveness in teaching,” said Follmuth.
“The average child I work with begins to swim independently in as few as four swim lessons, so you are not loading up the family for group lessons for years and years.”
Show Low and the surrounding communities have stunning bodies of water such as deep lakes and streams that are enjoyed and recreated during the summer months. Swim safety should be practiced to prevent possible drowning everywhere water is enjoyed.
All equipment for the swim lesson is provided by Arizona Mobile Swim. Participants just need their swimsuit, a towel and goggles if they choose to use them.
Upcoming classes include Mommy and Me playtimes, which are short and casual classes meant to give children 6 months to 3 years old the chance to be exposed to water in preparation for swim lessons.
The 25-minute sessions are available at 9 a.m. on Saturday and April 30 for $10 each. More classes will be scheduled in the future.
Spaces are limited, and registration on the AMS website is required. Future classes are in development, including a water-safety skill class for outdoor recreation.
For more information, visit: www.arizonamobileswim.com.
