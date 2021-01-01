PHOENIX — Eggs, bread, milk, vehicle registration renewal. Yes, renewing your vehicle’s registration can now be completed during a trip to the grocery store and many other locations, too.
Through CheckFreePay® from Fiserv, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is giving residents another option to renew their vehicle’s registration.
“We’re constantly looking for solutions that give customers more options to complete transactions with MVD at their convenience,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “CheckFreePay is another convenient, easy way to renew a registration that some customers will appreciate.”
In 2019, more than 1.5 million registration renewal transactions were processed at in-person locations (MVD offices, kiosks or authorized third-party offices) and CheckFreePay gives those customers another option to complete their business with MVD.
CheckFreePay has more than 500 locations statewide, including more than 100 locations outside the Phoenix and Tucson areas.
Most locations are in grocery and convenience stores, and MVD customers can visit any of them and pay cash to renew their vehicle registration. Walmart stores will accept registration renewal payments in early 2021.
Customers will need to provide the last two numbers of their vehicle identification number and record number, which can be found in the registration renewal mailer or email sent to customers. Upon paying, the registration will update instantly in MVD’s system and customers will receive their renewal tab in the mail.
Visit CheckFreePay.com to find locations near you and for more information. A fee of $3 applies to each transaction.
In addition to visiting a CheckFreePay location, MVD customers can continue to renew vehicle registrations online at AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com, or visit an authorized third-party office.
