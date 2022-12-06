As the holiday season is now officially here, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division wants to remind you about a few items that you might want to address soon. The holiday season is typically a great time to visit your local MVD office and take advantage of lighter customer traffic.
Time to update your license or ID photo?
While the license may not expire until you turn 65 years old, the photo on your license does need to be updated to better reflect your current likeness at least every 12 years. If the photo on your driver license or ID is more than 12 years old, it is time to come in and update that photo.
How can you tell if you need a new photo?
If your license issue date is from 2011 or prior
If you received a letter in the mail advising you to update your photo
If you used an existing photo to replace your ID in 2015 or prior
You can schedule an appointment through your AZ MVD Now account.
Every Arizonan with a credential – a driver license or identification card – or a vehicle registered in Arizona has an AZ MVD Now account. To activate your account, go to AZMVDNow.gov and follow the prompts.
If you need to update your photo, now is also a great time to get your AZ Travel ID.
Federal Travel ID deadline is just months away
Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential — like the Arizona Travel ID — to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally-compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints.
This credential is distinguished by a gold star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.
You can walk-in to an office for this service, but we suggest scheduling an appointment and that can be done online at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule a Travel ID appointment.
Because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, you will need to provide extra documentation. This includes:
Proof of identity: a birth certificate or US passport
Social Security Number: just the number, not the card
Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.
More information, and a full list of qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID
