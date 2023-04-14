Abortion

Conflicting federal court rulings over the availability of a key abortion medication are the latest in a year of uncertainty about abortion since the Supreme Court last June overturned its Roe v. Wade decision, which protesters react to in this file photo. Arizona providers, who suspended services for a period last year, are confident they can continue offering abortions for now.

 Troy Hill/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – Arizona health care providers are confident they will be able to continue providing safe abortions, even as courts tangle over an order that could halt the distribution of a key abortion medication.

A federal district judge in Texas last week ordered the Food and Drug Administration to suspend its approval of the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone, what critics called a “misleading and political ruling” that could lead to “real damage to patients.”

