Rangers

Lt. Don Childers, from left, Sgt. Steve Buck, John Jarret, Capt. Craig Boston and Chief Brad Provost display a $2,500 donation check from the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company to the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.

On Aug. 15, 2022, the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company donated $2,500 to the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.

The Arizona Rangers joined Show Low Police Chief Brad Provost in presenting the donation to John Jarrett, the person responsible for the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.

