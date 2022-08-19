Lt. Don Childers, from left, Sgt. Steve Buck, John Jarret, Capt. Craig Boston and Chief Brad Provost display a $2,500 donation check from the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company to the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.
On Aug. 15, 2022, the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company donated $2,500 to the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.
The Arizona Rangers joined Show Low Police Chief Brad Provost in presenting the donation to John Jarrett, the person responsible for the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.
John Jarrett says, “Things are starting to come together with donations coming in from government and civic organizations.”
Captain Craig Boston, Arizona Rangers – Show Low Company, said, “When called upon, the Arizona Rangers are privileged to work alongside law enforcement officers throughout Navajo County and we are honored to be able to assist in the building of this incredible memorial to our fallen officers.”
For more information, or to donate, visit Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial on Facebook.
The Arizona Rangers serve to assist local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, assist local civic organizations with community events and maintain the traditions of the original Arizona Rangers.
The Show Low Arizona Rangers provide armed personnel to assist our local law enforcement agencies, work parades, car shows, festivals, school events, and other civic events as requested. In addition, the Arizona Rangers are often called to assist during disasters, major crime events and other situations where additional law enforcement personnel are needed.
For more information or to donate to the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company, contact Sergeant Steve Buck at sbuck@azrangers.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.