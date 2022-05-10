On May, 4 the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company elected a new company commander and command staff.
Elected were:
• 2nd Lt. Arthur Steinbrecher, of Snowflake, elected as treasurer
• 1st Lt. Rebecca Serrano, of Show Low, re-elected as Internal Affairs officer
• 1st Lt. Don Childers, of Lakeside, re-elected to executive office
• Capt. Craig Boston, of Pinetop, elected as company commander to replace outgoing Capt. Christine Doyle. Boston will take over command duties of the Show Low Company effective immediately.
“It is an honor and privilege to be elected as company commander and have the responsibility to lead the efforts of the Arizona Rangers that serve Navajo and Apache counties and to continue the tradition of the Arizona Rangers,” Boston said.
The Arizona Rangers serve to assist local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, assist local civic organizations with community events and to maintain the traditions of the original Arizona Rangers.
The Show Low Arizona Rangers provide armed personnel to assist local law enforcement agencies, work parades, car shows, festivals, school events and other civic events as requested. In addition, the Arizona Rangers are often called to assist during disasters, major crime events and other situations when additional law enforcement personnel are needed.
The Arizona Rangers is a nonprofit organization that is committed to helping their community’s youth and the Show Low Company donates money and time to Sirens & Sleigh Bells, White Mountain Clothe-a-Child, Salvation Army and many other community programs.
In 2021, the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company stood over 1,800 hours of duty in support of local law enforcement agencies and community events.
For more information or to donate to the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company, contact Sgt. Steve Buck at sbuck@azrangers.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.