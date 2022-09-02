The Arizona Rangers donate 500 Pairs of New Shoes to White Mountain Clothe-A-Child
August, 24, 2022 the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company provided 500 pairs of new shoes to White Mountain Clothe-A-Child.
Oleane Favela with White Mountain Clothe-A-Child says “The White Mountain Clothe-A-Child wishes to thank the Arizona Rangers for the wonderful donation of 500 pairs of shoes that will be distributed to the fourteen (14) schools in Apache and Navajo Counties that we provide clothing for at our Back to School Shopping Spree and Christmas Shopping Spree.”
Captain Craig Boston of the Arizona Rangers says that “One of the primary missions of the Arizona Rangers is to support the youth in our community. This is an incredible opportunity that was made possible by the hard work and dedication of the Rangers in Show Low Company.”
For more information or to donate to White Mountain Clothe-A-Child call (928) 532-5307
The Arizona Rangers serve to assist local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, assist local civic organizations with community events and to maintain the traditions of the original Arizona Rangers.
The Show Low Arizona Rangers provide armed personnel to assist to our local law enforcement agencies, work parades, car shows, festivals, school events, and other civic events as requested. In addition, the Arizona Rangers are often called to assist during disasters, major crime events and other situations where additional law enforcement personnel are needed.
For more information or to donate to the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company, contact Sergeant Steve Buck at sbuck@azrangers.us
