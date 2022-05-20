COVID is making a comeback across Arizona, with a 134% increase in new cases in the past two weeks as a new, faster-spreading version of Omicron takes hold.
Moreover, a recent study suggests that perhaps two-thirds of young children in the U.S. have been infected – suggesting the virus spreads so quickly that the best remaining defense remains the long struggle to get as many people as possible vaccinated and boosted.
Fortunately, the Federal Food and Drug Administration is analyzing clinical studies that could soon lead to the approval of a low-dose vaccine for children under 5.
Many rural counties in Arizona with low vaccination rates have seen a big surge in new cases as a daily average in the past two weeks. Public health officials say the official numbers are probably an underestimate, since testing rates have declined and many people now rely on at-home fast tests whose results are generally not captured in the official figures unless they then go to the doctor.
Both vaccinations and recovery from a previous strain provides substantial protection from infection, but the new strains are much better at causing “breakthrough” infections than earlier strains. Fortunately, the vaccines and to a lesser extent recovery from infection by an earlier strain do provide substantial protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.
The drying up of federal relief funds in many areas has eliminated the money for free testing as well as free treatments. Several new treatments reduce the risk of serious illness and death by 70% if administered almost immediately after symptoms develop. But Gila County’s large uninsured population now has little or no access to those tests and treatments.
Navajo County has seen a 75% increase in new cases, but now has an infection rate of 9 per 100,000, just below the statewide average of 11. The new infections are concentrated in the poorly vaccinated, off-reservation portions of the county. The hospitalization rate has increased 134%. The death rate’s not quite double the statewide average.
Apache County has seen a 65% decrease in new cases – but a 325% increase in hospitalizations. However, the death rate’s about half the statewide average, which probably reflects the high percentage of residents living on the highly vaccinated Navajo reservation.
Arizona now ranks as the least safe state from COVID, according to the website Wallet Hub (wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567). The study released last week is based on data from an array of sources including rates of vaccination, positive tests, deaths, hospitalization, community transmission and other factors.
Arizona ranked 49th on the death rate and 30th on the vaccination rate, which were the two most heavily rated factors in the analysis.
Most children have been infected
Meanwhile, the disconcerting report that more than two-thirds of children under the age of five have already been infected, underscores the growing realization that lockdowns, closures, distance learning and other measures offer little chance of stamping out the virus – with new strains spreading far more easily than the original variants.
That leaves vaccination as the single most effective tool in preventing serious illness and death. The experts are still conducting studies to determine whether the vaccines can also dramatically reduce the sometimes-devastating effect of Long COVID – which afflicts perhaps a third of the adults who recover from an initial infection. The current evidence suggests reducing serious illness will also reduce Long COVID.
The most recent study tested for antibodies to the virus from 86,000 children under the age of 17. More than 70% had antibodies suggesting they’d been infected at some point. Among children aged 5-11, the infection rate reached about 77%, according to a summary of the research in the journal Nature.
The rate of infection among children increased dramatically this year, which probably reflects the spread of the original omicron variant – coupled with the national return to in-person schooling and the elimination of mask mandates in most schools.
This compares to about 60% of those aged 18 to 60 and about 33% of those older than 65.
Most of the infections among children where not reported — likely because they didn’t cause serious illness. Reported cases suggested only 17% of children has been infected – which now looks like a gross underestimate.
The study confirms that children face a relatively low risk of serious illness – for reasons doctors are still debating. Nonetheless, the hospitalization rate for children increased five-fold when omicron hit.
Another U.S. study at Case Western Reserve University looked at records for 650,000 children under the age of 5 and found that Omicron was one-third as likely to cause hospitalization as the Delta variant if a child did get infected. So the big surge in hospitalizations when omicron hit resulted from an exploding infection rate among kids.
This suggests that the virus will continue to spread readily among children, with schools a fertile environment. Although it’s far less likely to cause serious illness in children, COVID still poses a greater risk to kids than many other diseases for which we routinely vaccine.
Fortunately, the FDA appears near approval of the Moderna, two-dose vaccine for children under 5. Two low-dose shots 28 days apart provide about 50% protection against infection. It likely provides much higher protection against serious illness – although that’s an assumption based on studies in older children. The tests were conducted in the new Omicron era – which may account for the lower than hoped for protection from initial infection.
The FDA is awaiting data from clinical trials submitted by Pfizer in younger children. Pfizer’s initial clinical trials of the vaccine in young children found very low effectiveness. So the company extended the trials and added a third initial dose. The results of that extended trial have not been released.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
