Ranked-choice voting
Arizona Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, speaks about Senate Bill 1265, regarding ranked-choice voting, during a press conference at the State Capitol on March 15, 2023. “Ranked-choice voting, again, should be called rigged-choice voting,” Kern said. “Because it disenfranchises voters and allows marginal candidates not supported by a majority of the voters to win elections.”

 Paula Soria/ Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The Arizona Freedom Caucus wants to preemptively prohibit any use of ranked-choice voting to decide city, state, county or federal elections, Republican lawmakers in the caucus said Wednesday morning at a news conference in the state Senate building.

In ranked-choice voting – sometimes called instant-runoff voting – voters can rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority after the initial vote, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated, and votes are redistributed based on voters’ second choices, etc. The process continues until a candidate wins a majority of votes.

