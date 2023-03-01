Pronoun bill

Students hold up handmade posters as cars drive past the state Capitol on Jan. 9, 2022, during a student-led protest of recent anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the legislature.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror (2022)

PHOENIX — Just three states bar transgender students from using bathrooms that best fit their gender identity – and Republican lawmakers want to make Arizona the fourth.

The proposal would force schools to provide separate accommodations for students who are “unwilling or unable” to use a bathroom or locker room that matches their biological sex. Refusing to follow that mandate would open schools up to lawsuits from those seeking to recover damages for “psychological, emotional and physical harm.”

