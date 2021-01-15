PHOENIX – To help people get outside and explore this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, all Arizona residents will get free admission to more than 30 beautiful state parks.
Entrance fees at state parks will be waived for all Arizona residents on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance. Fees will still apply for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events and concessions. Capacity at parks is limited to encourage social distancing, so please arrive early or call ahead. Temporary day-use closures may be in effect.
“Visiting an Arizona State Park is one of the best ways to get outside and explore all that Arizona has to offer,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We’re pleased to once again offer free admission to more than 30 state parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”
The mild January weather makes this a great time to take a road trip and explore the state. Whether you head out for the day or the three-day weekend, there’s a park to explore. Plan your trip now by visiting AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park.
