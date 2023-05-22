Tom Horne

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, flanked by GOP legislators, speaks at an April 12, 2023, press conference at which he advocated for more police officers on Arizona school campuses.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Arizona's school chief is urging a judge to dismiss a bid by two transgender girls to void a new state law that prohibits them from playing on teams designated for girls.

In a new court filing, Tom Horne said the 2022 statute both protects biological girls from unfair competition and ensures they are not injured by those who are stronger and more powerful. And Horne dismissed as unfounded the contention that these two girls have no advantage because they are either prepubescent or are taking puberty blockers.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

