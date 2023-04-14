AZ Schoolt for the Deaf and Blind
Courtesy/Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind

PHOENIX — After an acrimonious, and at times openly hostile debate, the Arizona Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would continue the existence of the Arizona School for the Blind and Deaf for the next four years. 

If lawmakers don’t act, the school is slated to cease operations on July 1. Legislation to extend the school’s operations, House Bill 2456, was approved by a vote of 27-1, although many Democrats – and some Republicans – said they didn’t actually agree with the bill. 

