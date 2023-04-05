Ballot image
Jim Small/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to require that the state's top election official not participate in overseeing elections in which he or she is on the ballot — leaving the proposal one vote away from heading to Democratic governor and former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' desk.

The proposal by Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson, has its roots in unfounded complaints by some losing Republican candidates in the 2022 election that Hobbs put her thumb on the scale for Democratic candidates while serving as secretary of state. Those who accused Hobbs of having a conflict of interest include losing gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who lost his bid to replace Hobbs as Arizona's top election official, to Democrat Adrian Fontes.

