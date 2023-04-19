Cochlear Implants

Melanie O’Rourke, 73, lost her hearing 20 years ago. Now, she relies on cochlear implants to hear.

 Maria Staubs/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate has passed a bill that aims to expand cochlear implant coverage for adults through Arizona’s Medicaid program.

It would revive coverage of cochlear implants for anyone at least 21 years old who is covered for health and medical services under Arizona’s Health Care Cost Containment System. Currently, only children are covered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.