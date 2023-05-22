AZ. Sen. Pres. Warren Petersen

Senate President Warren Petersen

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs took major heat from many in her party for negotiating a state budget package with Republican legislative leaders that did not include any changes to the state's new universal school voucher program.

But Republican Senate President Warren Petersen is heaping praise on Hobbs for the deal, saying she negotiated in good faith, kept her promises and made a rare bipartisan budget happen. And he pointed out that despite Democrats' anger over school vouchers, "that wasn't going to get on her desk" because majority Republicans would never vote to curtail the program.

