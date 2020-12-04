PHOENIX — Discover new trails in your favorite park or visit a new park altogether this winter. Through a program that started Nov. 27, participates are encouraged to hike or bike eight different trails in at least four different state parks before Jan. 18 to complete the challenge.
Once you register, you can log entries and submit photos of your adventure. Challengers who complete all eight trails of their choosing will receive two day-use park passes, good for up to four people each, and a custom, limited-edition sticker.
Tag us in your photos on social as you complete the challenge, using #AZStateParks and #842AZ! Are you up for the challenge?
To find more information, register, and log your entries, visit AZStateParks.com/842-challenge.
