PHOENIX — About 100,000 Arizonans who got their extra federal unemployment benefits cut off early during COVID by then-Gov. Doug Ducey because he instead wanted to get them to go to work at restaurants and hotels are not going to get the funds they lost.

Without comment, the Arizona Supreme Court has refused to overturn lower court rulings that Ducey broke state laws when he unilaterally halted the extra $300 a week that unemployed were were getting in 2021. That ruling ends any chance of those affected ever recovering the money they would have gotten had the governor not ended the federal program 58 days early.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

