Casino Vote

Casinos were among the state’s larger industries in teme of income in 2011, when this picture was taken, operating 14,451 slot machines and more than 500 blackjack, poker and other gaming tables at the time.

 Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Tribal gaming in Arizona is setting records through the first quarter of 2023, which means that contributions from the Arizona Department of Gaming are at an all-time high.

Per the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compact, tribes with casinos must contribute a percentage of their Class III gross gaming revenue to the state, cities, towns and counties of Arizona. These contributions go to the Arizona Benefits Fund, where the ADG splits the contributions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.