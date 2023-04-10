Irrigation canales, Gila River Indian Res, AZ

The Gila River Indian Reservation established its historic right to Gila River water. Since most of the Gila River is dry, the tribe uses CAP and ground water sent through elaborate canals to service the reservation.

 Ted Wood/KUNC

The Gila River Indian Community could get up to $233 million in federal funding for water conservation, one of the first to get the money under a program aimed at encouraging water cutbacks in Arizona, California and Nevada.

The tribe will get $50 million from the Inflation Reduction Act this year in exchange for agreeing to leave 125,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead that it would otherwise be entitled to. There is an option for the tribe to do so again in 2024 and 2025, receiving $50 million for each year it conserves that much water in the lake, which is at dangerously low levels.

