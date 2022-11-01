A long list.
An outsized effect.
And a lot of puzzled voters.
Right now, a lot of Arizona voters on the early voting list are wading through a host of ballot measures detailed in the 300-page voter’s guide.
Those ballot propositions could impose big changes on Arizona politics by changing the rules for future ballot measures, changes the rules for mail-in ballots, adding protections from debt collectors, and even determining whether paramedics show up if you crash on a rural highway.
There’s even a ballot measure that will help you figure out who’s paying for your politicians by requiring dark money groups to disclose their donors.
So here’s a rundown on the initiatives that made it onto the Nov. 8 general election ballot, with the 80% of voters who rely on mail-in ballot already wading through the process.
Propositions 128, 129, 132: Limiting ballot measures
These three measures rewrite the rules for voter-approved ballot measures. One would make it easier for lawmakers to make changes once they’re adopted. Another limits measures to a single topic. A third requires a 60% vote for any measure that increases taxes.
Backers say too many confusing and unconstitutional measures show up on the ballot. Opponents say the three measures are a power grab by the legislature to limit voters’ power.
Prop 128
Current law allows lawmakers to make changes in a ballot measure when courts have ruled some provisions unconstitutional or contradictory. However, changes require a 75% vote and must “further the intent” of the voter-approved measure. Prop. 128 would essentially drop those restrictions, so lawmakers could make changes more easily with a simple majority vote, as well as cut off funding to implement a ballot measure.
Voters have repeatedly approved measures the legislature has not approved, including raising the state minimum wage, legalizing marijuana, increasing funding for schools and others.
Conservative groups like the Goldwater Institute and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club argue ballot measures often include unconstitutional provisions the legislature can fix.
Grassroots groups like the League of Women Voters and education groups oppose Prop. 128, saying it will cut off the system for letting voters have the final say.
Prop 129
This measure would require initiatives to address a single issue, specifically described in the title of the measure. Any provision in the initiative that didn’t connect directly to the subject in the title would be void. The measure would narrow the scope of future ballot measures.
That would include things like the voter-approved boost to the minimum wage, which also included expanded sick leave for workers. As another example, the ballot measure that legalized marijuana in 2020 also provided a way to erase criminal records for marijuana possession and established a licensing system for marijuana shops.
Again, conservative groups like the Goldwater Institute support the measure while grassroots groups like the League of Women voters oppose it.
Prop 132
Requires 60% voter approval for any ballot measure that creates a new tax.
Supporters say voters approved an initiative that requires a two-thirds legislative vote to raise taxes, so a similar rule should apply to voter-approved ballot measures.
Opponents say voters should have the right to raise taxes by a simple majority vote.
Proposition 130: Property Tax Exemptions
Would allow the legislature to provide exemptions from property taxes for widows and widowers, people with total and permanent disabilities, disabled veterans and property used for trade, business or agriculture. It would consolidate existing exemptions. It also repeals an existing exemption for all veterans, which was ruled unconstitutional by state courts. The amendment would leave it up to lawmakers to set the requirements and amounts of the exemptions.
The measure is opposed by many educational lobbying groups on the grounds it would reduce funding for public schools, already among the worst funded in the nation and strongly reliant on property taxes.
Prop 131: Lieutenant Governor
Creates the office of lieutenant governor to take over in the event the governor quits, dies, becomes incapacitated or is removed. The lieutenant governor would run on a joint ticket with a candidate for governor, like the US President and Vice President. Arizona is currently one of five states without an Lt. Governor.
Currently, the secretary of state becomes governor if there’s a vacancy, followed by the attorney general, then the treasurer and finally the superintendent of public instruction. Several times in recent state history this has resulted in the governorship shifting from one party to another – as when Democrat Rose Mofford took over when Evan Mecham was impeached or when Republican Jan Brewer took over after Democrat Janet Napolitano resigned.
Opponents say it’s a waste of money to pay an official with no real duties. Supporters say the measure ensure the governorship doesn’t shift from one party to another without a vote.
Prop 209: Limiting medical debt
The “Predatory Debt Collection Act” would increase the value of assets protected from debt collectors and reduce the maximum interest rates charged for medical debt to 3%. The measure would protect more of a home’s value from certain creditors (to $400,000), including tax liens by state and local governments. It would increase the dollar value of personal property and assets protected from creditors (to $25,000) as well as increase the amount of earnings you can keep when creditors seek to attach wages (to 10%). The measure would not eliminate medical debt, merely limit how much property and income creditors could seize.
Opponents say the measure is too broad and will make financial institutions less willing to give out loans, effectively limiting access to credit.
Backers say people shouldn’t face financial ruin because they went into debt to deal with an illness. Medical bills remain the single biggest cause of bankruptcy in the US. Medical bills virtually never cause bankruptcy in the rest of the industrialized world because almost all other advanced, industrialized countries have national healthcare. About 27% of Arizonans have debt in collections. About 15% have medical debt in collections, with a mean balance of $2,500, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The measure was put on the ballot by Arizonans Fed Up with Failing Healthcare and Healthcare Rising Arizona, with support from California based United Healthcare Workers West Union. Supporters include the Arizona Faith Network, the Arizona Student’s Association and numerous healthcare organizations.
Opponents include the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and other business groups, who argue the measure would make it extremely difficult to collect debts owed by people making less than about $50,000.
Prop 211: Dark money disclosure
The Voters Right to Know Act would require disclosure of donors who gave more than $5,000 to political “dark money” groups. Backers gathered 281,000 signatures to put the measure on the ballot after two previous campaigns were derailed by technical problems.
The US Supreme Court in its Citizen’s United decision held that corporations and special interest groups have the same free-speech rights as individual voters, and therefore can spend whatever they want to influence elections so long as they don’t directly coordinate their efforts with candidates’ campaigns. The court also said states and Congress can require disclosure. Dark money groups now often dominate campaign spending.
Prop. 211 could require disclosure of $5,000 donations to dark money efforts in statewide and legislative campaigns spending at least $50,000 and $2,500 donations to local campaigns spending at least $25,000. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission would administer the program.
The rules would apply to nonprofits and charities funding political efforts; however, the charities could still not disclose donors if those donors specified their money couldn’t be used for campaign ads.
Opponents — mostly including groups that run Dark Money campaigns — said the proposition would chill free speech and force disclosure of membership lists for groups like the Sierra Club and the local chamber of commerce.
Supporters — including former Attorney General Terry Goddard — say the measure lets the public know who’s trying to influence their vote and back candidates.
Prop 308: In-state tuition for undocumented immigrants
The proposition would allow in-state tuition at community colleges and universities for Arizona high school graduates, regardless of their immigration status. Arizona would join 19 other states in allowing in-state tuition for “Dreamers,” children who grew up in the US without citizenship. The students would have to graduate from an Arizona high school or finish a qualified home school program.
An estimated 2,000 undocumented students graduate from Arizona high schools annually. Currently, in-state tuition at a community college is $85 per hour compared to $326 per credit for out-of-state students. At the universities, the $11,000 cost of full-time in-state tuition compares to $30,000 for out-of-state students.
Opponents say the measure rewards people in the country illegally.
Supporters say that the measure will boost the economy and help many low-income families and communities. Currently, only 45% of Arizona residents have a college degree. Studies show that a degree from an Arizona University results in an average $600,000 return on investment, based on future earnings and tax payments.
Prop 309: Voter identification
The proposition makes multiple changes in the requirements for voter identification and mail-in ballot policies. The ballot measure would require dates of birth and voter identification numbers for mail-in ballots. It would also require a photo ID for in-person voting, rather than accepting two non-photo forms of identification, like utility bills.
The additional documentation for the early voter list would include a sworn date of birth statement and a voter ID number from a driver’s license number, government issued ID or the last four digits of the social security number. Currently, people need only supply a signature that matches the voter registration.
Supporters say that the measure would provide additional protection against voter fraud.
Opponents say there’s no evidence of voter fraud related to the changes, and the requirements would reduce voter participation.
Prop 310: Rural fire district support
The measure would add a 0.1% sales tax for the next 20 years to fund the state’s fire districts, mostly in rural communities. The tax would generate an estimated $150 million annually.
The measure would have the effect of using sales tax money generated in cities to support rural fire districts, which provide protection and emergency services when people visit rural areas.
The money would provide budget boost of up to 3% of the property tax revenue fire districts receive. The money would go to rural district like Hellsgate. It would not go to municipal fire departments like Payson’s, which rely on sales tax revenue. The rural fire district say they don’t have enough money to provide life-saving services to out-of-town visitors who have accidents on the highway, but don’t contribute to the cost of the 911 response.
Supporters include the Arizona Public Health Association, the Professional Firefighters of Arizona and others.
Opponents include the Republican Party of Arizona, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and the Goldwater Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.