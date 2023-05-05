Pinal County Election

Election workers tabulate Pinal County ballots on Election Day during the November 2022 midterms. Election officials documented glaring discrepancies in the ballot totals, but recommended certifying the election anyway.

 Pinal County election night livestream via Youtube

Editor's Note

“This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access.”

By the time Virginia Ross appeared before Pinal County’s supervisors one last time, she had already sold her house.

The elections director just needed the supervisors to vote “yes” on Nov. 21, finalizing the November election, and she would be on her way to retirement.

