PHOENIX — The way state health officials see it, it’s now safe for schools in 10 of the state’s 15 counties to start offering in-person instruction.
But the final decision of whether to do that — and exactly how — remains firmly in the hands of local school officials.
The latest report this morning shows that the affected counties are now meeting a three-part test for school re-openings that the Department of Health Services has determined show that the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is now only “moderate’’ at worst. That includes fewer than 10% of hospital visits being for COVID-like symptoms, fewer than 7% of tests conducted coming back positive in the past two weeks, and either a two-week decline in the number of cases or a case rate of fewer than 100 for every 100,000 residents.
All 15 counties meet the hospital standard.
But Gila, Graham, Mohave, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties still haven’t reached the benchmark for positive test results. And Gila and Graham counties also fall short on hitting the mark for the number of cases.
A similar but separate set of benchmarks now puts only Gila, Graham and Yuma counties in the category that now keep many businesses closed.
Ten counties have now reached the point where movie theaters, fitness centers, gyms and water parks can reopen at reduced capacity. Ditto bars and nightclubs that agree to convert to restaurant-style service.
And Greenlee and La Paz counties have driven their infection rates so low that businesses there have even more leeway.
But forget about going dancing, mixing and generally milling around a favorite bar anywhere in the state.
Under rules adopted by the health department, they can’t reopen until fewer than 3 percent of tests for COVID-19 come back positive for two weeks in a row. And, even then, customers will be limited to just 50% of capacity.
The bigger issue from a public policy perspective will be schools.
It’s not just a matter of meeting the benchmarks. It also requires that teachers are comfortable going back into schools, with issues including whether they believe the plans for everything from cleaning procedures to ventilation are adequate.
Potentially more significant are the views of parents.
On one side there are the same questions about safety. But there also are the countervailing issues of whether they can continue to try to oversee an online education of their children, especially with more and more adults now being called back to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.