Arizona was awarded $2,427,500 for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care. The funding, announced by the U.S. Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families, can be used to enhance the state’s child welfare system.
“The Trump Administration is awarding Arizona this adoption and legal guardianship incentive award because leaders in the state have worked hard to find more permanent homes for children in need,” said Lynn Johnson, HHS assistant secretary for children and families. “We thank Arizona for focusing on adoptions, helping to build a culture of life in America.”
To account for changes in the number of children in foster care, incentive awards are calculated using base rates for each category. The number of adoptions and/or guardianships in each category is compared to a number that is derived by multiplying a base rate in each category to the number of children in foster care on the last day of the preceding fiscal year. In each category, the base rate is defined as the lesser of the rate for the immediately preceding fiscal year or the average rate for the immediately preceding three fiscal years.
States receive:
· $5,000 per child for improving the number of foster child adoptions;
· $4,000 per child for improving the number of foster child guardianships.
· $7,500 per child for improving the number of pre-adolescent adoptions and pre-adolescent foster child guardianships; and
· $10,000 per child for improving the number of older child adoptions and older foster child guardianships.
“The Trump administration wants children to remain safely with their families whenever possible. When it is not possible, we still want all of our children and youth to have the permanency of a family,” Assistant Secretary Johnson stated. “We recognize your efforts to make this possible, and our children and youth are better for your efforts.”
Based on adoptions and legal guardianships completed in fiscal year 2019, a total of 49 states and the District of Columbia earned a total of $70.4 million in adoption incentive awards, the highest annual total amount ever earned. This total is approximately $3.7 million more than earned in the previous year. For information on this year’s funding, by state, as well as information on past years’ incentive payments, see here.
The adoption incentive awards follow the release of new data showing record-high levels of adoption and a decrease in the number of children entering foster care. Nationally there are still 122,200 children in foster care awaiting adoption.
Requests for interviews with Assistant Secretary Johnson should be directed to Caroline Thorman, Director of Communications at caroline.thorman@acf.hhs.gov, or (202) 841-0035.
All ACF news releases, fact sheets, and other materials are available on the News and Events page. Follow ACF on Twitterfor more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.