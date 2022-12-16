PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Revenue informs taxpayers of 2022 tax adjustments for standard deductions, new tax credits and the reduced tax rate for small-business income tax. Tax year 2022 adjustments generally are used on tax returns filed in 2023.
Due date for calendar year filers
Because April 15 falls on a federal holiday, taxpayers have until April 18 to file their 2022 tax return. If filing an extension, the extended due date to file the income tax return is Oct. 16 because Oct. 15 falls on a Sunday.
Standard deduction amounts adjusted for inflation
• $12,950 for a single taxpayer or a married taxpayer filing a separate return
• $25,900 for a married couple filing a joint return
• $19,400 for individuals filing a head of household return
The standard deduction can be increased by 27% of the charitable deductions the taxpayer would have claimed if they had itemized their deductions. This increased amount cannot be claimed on Form 140EZ or 140A.
Updated Arizona Form A-4
Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by Jan. 31. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes (0.5%, 1%, 1.5%, 2%, 2.5%, 3, 3.5%) while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2%. Do not send withholding forms to DOR; they should be kept by employers and employees.
with their tax records.
2022 Individual Income Tax Brackets
For 2022, the individual income tax brackets have been adjusted for inflation and reduced to two tax rates.
