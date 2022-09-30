Muhammad Ali defeated Ken Norton in a heavyweight boxing match at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 28, 1976. Today, 46 years and two days after that fight, the Show Low community reflects on how that fight led him directly into the arms of a caring community in northeastern Arizona.
As older generations move into a new era, their memories of the grand events they witnessed will eventually sink into the nothingness of history. As a result, newer generations, specifically those in isolated or rural communities, may find difficulty in discovering the rich history of their hometown as the generations of people who helped shape those stories move from this life into the next.
There’s no way of telling how many unique and wonderful stories the White Mountains have lost to the passage of time, so an opportunity to help preserve those memories and cement them into history must be taken whenever it is available.
In that spirit, our community remembers Muhammad Ali, one of the most prolific and controversial athletes in American history and also affectionately called The Greatest,” and the five weeks he spent in the White Mountains searching for peace while he prepared for one of the biggest bouts of his boxing career.
In the summer of 1976, Ali flew to Phoenix from his farm in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Once he landed, he and his two aides promptly rented a car and made their way north with eyes on Springerville. At the suggestion of his friend Dick Gregory Ali sought out the White Mountains as a calm, quiet place where he could condition and train for his Sept. 28 match with Norton. This match would be his third against Norton. The earlier matches both went to a decision, with the first favoring Norton and the second favoring Ali.
For the tiebreaker match, Ali chose the White Mountains as his place to prepare. The specific reason he chose Springerville is often a topic of local debate. Many people believed then and still believe that he chose the Mountain because of its thinner air. The Norton fight would take place in New York City, so some assumed Ali was trying to prepare himself by training in a similar temperature environment, although elevation-wise the two sites are more than 6,000 feet apart.
The counter argument, however, follows his state of mind at the time and where he was mentally. At 34 years old, Ali was in the latter half of his boxing career. Fans had seen him defeat Joe Frazier just a few months prior, but his body began to show the wear and tear that had came with over 15 years in the ring.
His focus began to wane as he found it harder to concentrate at his training camp in Michigan. He often referred to being annoyed by “gawkers and hangers-on.” If only there were a small, quiet place somewhere in the mountains where Ali could escape the belligerent fans and privacy-invading paparazzi.
Luckily for Ali, he would find that perfect place, but Springerville was not it.
As he and his aides drove through Show Low toward Springerville, Ali decided to cut the trip short and set up camp where they were. He made his way to the Maxwell House Motel on Deuce of Clubs, now seen near Show Low Café as the Days Inn.
Imogene Brazieal spoke to the White Mountain Independent about what she knew about Ali’s time in Show Low. Her parents were Arlee and Verdie Maxwell, who owned the Maxwell House Motel during Ali’s stay. Brazieal mentioned that her father was excited the very moment he found out that the man formally known as Cassius Clay would be his newest customer.
“He loved Mom and Dad,” Brazieal said. “He would give Mom a kiss on the cheek whenever he saw her, and Dad took him for a drive around the mountains nearly every day. We just tried to make him feel at home.”
The Maxwells’ hospitality convinced Ali to stay in Show Low. Over the course of five weeks, Show Low became Ali’s personal place of absolute peace; a hidden little town in the mountains that only he knew about and no one else.
He and all the people who lived in town and saw him every day, of course. Ali wasn’t exactly hiding during his time in Show Low, at least not from the locals. Ali would eventually set himself up with a small training camp in a hangar at the Show Low airport, where the public was more than welcome to watch him on weekends.
Soon after, Ali’s entourage began charging $2 per person to see him bruise a punching bag for a short while.
While all the proceeds were given to the Arizona Rangers, Buck Thompson, the airport manager at the time, told Ali he wouldn’t be seeing many Native Americans making their way to see him because many couldn’t afford the entry charge.
Ali elected to not charge any Natives and offered them free access to him, even taking time between training and sparring sessions to play with the children who attended.
Christie Hall, a former Show Low resident, shared memories of her brief time visiting Ali with her son, Justin.
“My neighbor mentioned he was going to drive into town to go see him fight,” Hall said. “I remember wondering why someone that famous would arbitrarily pick a small town like that for a fight that would be shown on television.”
Hall couldn’t find it in herself to miss an opportunity to see the biggest boxer of her generation hone his skills. She decided to take her young boy along and ride with a neighbor to the airport.
She remembers passing Main Street on their way to the airport and having her neighbor point out a sign in a shop window. The sign was likely in the window of Clothes Corral, which read “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Welcome to Show Low, Muhammad Ali” in all capital letters.
“It turns out he wasn’t fighting anyone, at least not really,” Hall said.
Ali was simply sparring with a partner while a small group gathered in a corner and watched in silence. After a short while, Ali took a quick water break and used the opportunity to say hello and converse with the small crowd of children that had gathered.
“I was 4 or 5 when I met him,” Justin Hall said in an email,” so I don’t remember much. I remember his hands were so big that the actual gloves he would use looked small in comparison! I remember he was smiling a lot. I think he was happy to be away from all the mobs of people and be among some kind, quiet mountain folk.”
The community in Show Low was incredibly kind to Ali. Everyone knew his routine, and while some differed on his controversial political views, all respected his craft.
Every morning, Ali would run from the Maxwell House to his hangar at the airport, have breakfast, train, take a quick break, then conclude with some sparring sessions. Weekday training was closed to the public, and the local residents respected that.
“Everyone in town knew he was here, but after a short time the excitement fizzled out and it was back to everyday living, just with Muhammad Ali in your backyard,” Christie Hall said.
Ali’s time in Show Low wouldn’t last much longer, unfortunately. After only a few weeks in moderate isolation, the media and major news publications discovered his whereabouts and flocked to the White Mountains to see him.
He asked a reporter, “See how quiet it is here? Just a couple of people coming up for autographs. No beggars, no hangers-on. It’s like this all day. The phone doesn’t ring at all. I’m hard to find here.”
Roughly three weeks before the day of his third fight with Norton, Ali and his crew packed up their equipment and left the Mountain for New York where he would begin promoting the bout.
On Sept. 28, 1976, at Yankee Stadium, Ali defeated Norton by a unanimous decision in 15 rounds in what would become one of the most disputed outcomes in boxing history.
Show Low residents Arlee and Verdie Maxwell attended the fight and, in the words of the late Jo Baeza, a former White Mountain Independent reporter, they “watched the man who had held their babies and played with their kids give it his best shot. They listened to the uproar of the crowd and remembered Ali relaxed and happy in Room 18 of the Maxwell House in Show Low.”
Christie Hall reflected on her time in Ali’s presence by saying, “It seems so long ago now. My son who was 4 at the time is almost 50 and it seems the stories of these people have become less frequent and less descriptive. When I heard that (Ali) had passed away, I was obviously very sad. But I smiled when I thought that he passed after knowing what it was like to live in the White Mountains, if only for a short while.”
After men become legends and legends become myths, it’s important to remember the man who was all three at once and the few weeks where he breathed the same crisp, Mountain air that we all do today.
Preserve the chronicling of Muhammad Ali’s time in the White Mountains. Preserve the story of when The Greatest stayed in Show Low.
