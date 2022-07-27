HEBER-OVERGAARD — Only a few patrons of the Wild Women Saloon and Grill knew about the surprise arrival of Kari Lake last Tuesday. With Aug. 2 primaries around the corner, Lake made the rounds in Payson and Overgaard the same day.
She was welcomed with applause from the patrons, and she greeted some of the staff as well. “Whether you're Democrat or Republican, were in tough times right now.” she said. “If you think about it, it's those experienced people (politicians) that got us into this mess.”
The hot topic was the Arizona border crisis, as well as inflation, election integrity, and the fake fentanyl coming into Arizona. With the death rate increasing due to overdoses, Kari said, “I call it an overdose but it's really a poisoning. President Trump's 'America First' policies worked, and I plan to use them as governor. We're going to blow up the drug tunnels.”
“This election was corrupt," she went on, referring to unsubstantiated fraud allegations from 2020. "740,000 ballots were poured in with no chain of custody, and this was in Maricopa County.” Lake also said she is part of a lawsuit against the voting machine companies that were used in the 2020 election.
Lake addressed the concerns for the youth who were affected by Covid-19. “I have 40 interns that work for me. …They know the importance of our elections, and I feel bad for them for what they've been through.” Lake also talked about trade schools and the importance of jobs in Arizona.
Lake mentioned ongoing sparring with opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. “I'm up against big money,” she said. “They're digging up my past from 15 years ago.”
Although the deadline for mail-in ballots is past, Lake encourages Arizonans to vote, and to bring two or three friends to the polls.
Lake, who won President Trump's endorsement, says he inspired her to take a stand and influenced her to leave her job as news anchor due to what she saw as “corrupt media and fake news,” she said last Friday in Prescott Valley.
“I saw what Donald Trump was doing, what he was going through, so I made my choice to run for Governor, because he did it right as President.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.