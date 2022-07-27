HEBER-OVERGAARD — Only a few patrons of the Wild Women Saloon and Grill knew about the surprise arrival of Kari Lake last Tuesday. With Aug. 2 primaries around the corner, Lake made the rounds in Payson and Overgaard the same day.

She was welcomed with applause from the patrons, and she greeted some of the staff as well. “Whether you're Democrat or Republican, were in tough times right now.” she said. “If you think about it, it's those experienced people (politicians) that got us into this mess.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.