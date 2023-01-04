Arizona Capitol
Jim Small and Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — A new year means new beginnings, and the same holds true for some state laws.

The vast majority of new laws become official 90 days after the end of the legislative session in which they were approved, but some are delayed for a later date, often to give agencies time to prepare for their implementation. In many cases, those delayed laws go into effect on Jan. 1 of the following year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.