PHOENIX—This week, AARP Arizona joined dozens of AARP state directors and volunteers from across the country in Washington, D.C., to urge federal lawmakers to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices.
“The average annual cost of prescription drug treatment increased 57.8% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income for Arizonans only increased 12%” said AARP Az State Director Dana Marie Kennedy (https://www.aarp.org/content/dam/aarp/politics/advocacy/2019/07/arizona-rx-state-factsheet-final.pdf). “Today, we called on Arizona’s senators and members of Congress to enact popular, bipartisan, common-sense solutions that will provide long overdue relief not just for older adults, but all Americans. It’s time to address the root cause of the problem: the outrageously high list prices set by drug manufacturers.”
Leaders from 33 AARP state offices met with lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, urging their vote for federal legislation to lower drug prices. AARP has said four principles need to be included in any bill: a cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors, a crackdown on drug prices and price increases, an increase in competition, and greater transparency.
In addition, AARP Arizona is pursuing a range of state legislative and policy reforms to address the high price of prescription drugs.
