Election 2022 Arizona Attorney General

Abe Hamadeh, Republican candidate for state attorney general, talks to his supporters Nov. 8 at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale.

 Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

PHOENIX — Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question.

Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation into the midterm election in all 15 Arizona counties. Hamadeh’s previous election challenges were unsuccessful; the first was dismissed for being filed too early under state law and the second was thrown out for failing to meet the burden of proof.

