ARIZONA — Eric Sloan brought his longshot campaign for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission to Payson last week, vowing to keep rates low, swear off special interest money and avoid any mandates that might increase rates.
Sloan, a business development consultant from Prescott, moved to Arizona as a child and attended Mesa Community College and Arizona State University.
He is oppossed to requiring utilities to get at least some power from burning biomass produced by forest thinning projects, which remains the key to preventing catastrophic wildfire — such as the one that killed 85 people in Paradise, California and bankrupted Pacific Gas and Electric, the largest utility in that state.
Sloan said thinning the forest is a critical “life and safety” issue, but hopes the state and government will solve the problem, rather than forcing ratepayers to pay more for power generated from biomass.
One study by Arizona Public Service (APS) estimated that converting a soon-to-closed unit of the coal-fired Cholla Power Plant to biomass would cost about $100 million, which would add about $2 to the average customer’s monthly bill. However, the plant could then support the clearing of 50,000 acres of fire-prone forest annually, and potentially generate more jobs.
“I don’t believe there should be mandates on renewables,” Sloan told a meeting of the Rim Country Republican Club this week. “My plan is to lower energy costs, not to increase it. I also want to be an advocate for rural Arizona. I believe there is a path forward.”
Sloan ran for the corporation commission in 2018 but didn’t make it out of the Republican primary.
A crowd of candidates has filed for the three seats from both parties, in the midst of ongoing controversy about big electric rate increases, heat-related death of people whose power was shut off for non-payment and the ongoing struggle to thin forests to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.
On the Democratic side, former commissioners William Mundell and Paul Newman are running, along with State Sen. Anna Tovar. Other candidates include Bridget Bellavigna, John Dougherty and Shea Stanfield.
On the Republican side, incumbents Boyd Dunn and Lea-Marquez-Peterson are seeking re-election. They both support a biomass mandate to create a market for biomass from thinning projects, the key to protecting the watersheds that supply most of the Valley’s water and protect the expensive infrastructure of power lines vulnerable to catastrophic fire.
Other Republican candidates include Avery Block, Neil DeSanti, David Farnsworth, Kim Owens.
The Aug. 4 primary election will winnow the field to three candidates from each party, who will then face off in the November general election.
Sloan said he’s confident state and federal elected officials will take action to ensure the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative picks up speed. The ambitious effort to thin densities from about 800 trees per acres to more like 100 trees per acre has been stalled for a decade for lack of a market for biomass, which constitutes about half the material contractors will have to remove.
“I know there are efforts afoot to look at funding. That’s the reason why I said it shouldn’t be subsidized through rates. This is a health and safety issue, not just for people in Payson but for all of Northern Arizona,” said the Prescott businessman.
He offered a spirited critique of Arizona Public Service and the current commission’s decision to allow a rate increase that included a complicated choice of plans intended to reduce peak use during the hot summer months in the Valley. The company estimated the increase would average about 4 percent, but many customers found their bills rising by 10 or 15 percent or more. APS said some customers picked a discounted rate plan, but then used power during the most expensive time of the day. The company later admitted it had problems with its online program that helped people pick a plan, which contributed to some of the high bills.
APS also has faced years of criticism for its decision to spend millions on a “dark money” campaign to influence the corporation commission race and others. The company said it would not mount a similar campaign this time around.
APS also found itself in trouble when several customers died after their electricity was cut off for non-payment. When newspapers wrote about the deaths, the Corporation Commission ordered the company to not cut anyone else off during the hot summer months.
APS recently sent out a notice saying it would seek another rate increase this year.
Sloan said his rates have already risen 36 percent compared to a year ago. “But the commission approved those rates because most of them are bought and paid for by a company called APS. I have a seven-year-old daughter. When she comes home from school – what are the chances I’m going to leave the house at 90 degrees? Pretty slim. So they’ve got us – and they know they’ve got us. Meanwhile, they’re turning the electricity off in 110-degree weather. Why? Because the ACC let them do it.”
