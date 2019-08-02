Arizona taxpayers now have another option when seeking information about state taxes, the transaction privilege tax program or answers to a variety of questions.
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has introduced a live chat feature to its www.AZDOR.gov and www.AZTaxes.gov websites. The pop-up application will provide customers with answers to general questions and offers navigational guidance.
“ADOR Live Chat allows customers to interact with department representatives in real-time and depending on the inquiry could mean the taxpayer receives information in a matter of seconds,” said Arizona Department of Revenue Interim Director Carlton Woodruff. “The Live Chat feature, along with the agency’s Customer Care Call Center and in-person assistance at three ADOR locations in the state, strengthens customer service at the department.”
ADOR Live Chat will be available for inquiries, Monday through Friday initially from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
