ADOT begins work to replace guardrail damaged in Bush Fire

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has launched a project to replace about 10 miles of guardrail along State Routes 87 and 188 damaged in the Bush Fire northeast of the Valley.
Removing and replacing the damaged guardrail will take several weeks. Until work is complete, northbound SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane between mileposts 223 and 236, approaching SR 188.
Drivers planning on heading to Payson and mountain areas to the east should plan extra travel time and consider Interstate 17 to State Route 260 as an alternate route to Payson and US 60 as an alternate route to the White Mountains.
The shoulder of southbound SR 188 near SR 87 is blocked off until guardrail can be replaced along the two-lane highway. Please drive with care in that area.
ADOT is working to secure federal emergency relief funds to cover the $2 million cost of replacing the guardrail in addition to right-of-way fencing damaged by the fire.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
