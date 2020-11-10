PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin work to replace the Rio de Flag bridge along Route 66 near Flagstaff City Hall. The work will involve the use of precast bridge components to significantly reduce the amount of traffic restrictions during the project.
The traditional method of replacing an at-grade bridge, like the Rio de Flag bridge, would require six to nine months of lane restrictions. By using the precast method, drivers can expect approximately six to eight weeks of lane restrictions plus a seven-day full closure to remove and replace the bridge.
The first of those lane restrictions is planned during the week of Nov. 9 as crews remove the raised median along Route 66 between U.S. 180, known locally as Humphreys Street, and Phoenix Avenue in preparation for the bridge replacement project.
East and westbound Route 66 will be alternately narrowed to one lane between US 180 and Phoenix Avenue. Only one direction will be restricted at a time. There will also be no left turns allowed at Santa Fe Avenue.
Traffic restrictions are scheduled around the clock. They began at 6 a.m. Monday and continue through 5 p.m. Friday.
The seven-day full closure of Route 66 is planned for sometime next spring with the $4.9 million project anticipated to be completed by summer 2021.
ADOT is also partnering with the city of Flagstaff in excavating more of the Rio de Flag Wash than needed for this bridge project in order to set the stage for future city improvement projects in the area.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
