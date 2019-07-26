PHOENIX — Drivers heading along I-40 between Flagstaff and Winslow should slow down and expect delays while work is taking place. The ramp detour will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.
In addition to replacing the bridges, crews will also reconstruct the roadway approach to the bridges.
The current detour will last through mid-August while the project is anticipated to wrap up sometime in the fall.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.