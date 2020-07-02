PHOENIX — No construction or maintenance closures are scheduled along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, over the Independence Day weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Don't forget! - No matter the destination, those with plans to travel during the current health situation should bring face coverings, be prepared to practice safe distancing and follow other guidelines.
Drivers should be prepared for slower traffic at times along northbound State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson. A 13-mile stretch of northbound SR 87 approaching the SR 188 junction is narrowed to one lane due to damage to guardrail and fencing during the Bush Fire. Heavy traffic also is anticipated along other highways, including Interstate 17, during peak travel periods this weekend.
Motorists should exercise caution due to extreme wildfire conditions. Avoid pulling over and stopping in areas with grass and brush along highway shoulders since hot vehicle parts can ignite a fire. Take measures to prevent dragging trailer chains on highway pavement since just one spark can cause a fire.
Drivers also should be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching or traveling through any existing work zones along state highways. Be ready for unscheduled closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other events such as wildfires. Pack extra supplies, including drinking water, in case of stopped traffic.
ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any closures for construction or maintenance work from Friday morning, July 3, to late Sunday, July 5.
Drivers also should focus on safe driving behaviors, including buckling up and obeying speed limits. Check your vehicle, including tire pressure, before traveling. Never drive while impaired and don’t be a distracted driver. Eyes up, cellphone down.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
State Route 87 open but limited to one lane — Drivers heading north to Payson, Mogollon Rim and White Mountains for the holiday weekend should budget extra time and consider alternate routes with 13 miles of State Route 87 still limited to one lane while crews repair guardrail and fencing damaged by the Bush Fire.
ADOT is working to secure federal emergency relief funds to cover the $3.9 million cost of repairing guardrail and the right-of-way fence along northbound SR 87, as well as damage along State Route 188. The damaged SR 87 stretch with the right lane closed is between mileposts 223 and 236, approaching SR 188.
Drivers planning on heading to Payson and mountain areas to the east should plan extra travel time and consider Interstate 17 to State Route 260 as an alternate route to Payson and US 60 as an alternate route to the White Mountains.
The lane restriction has been in place for use by firefighters and repair crews since SR 87 reopened on June 23 after an extended closure.
