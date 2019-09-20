PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation wants your input on potential projects to improve safety and mobility on State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson, a popular route for those traveling to the high country.
ADOT is conducting a Corridor Development Study along the 59-mile stretch of SR 87 to improve safety, mobility and the needs of commercial vehicles. Several potential roadway improvements have been identified to improve corridor mobility and safety, including climbing and passing lanes, shoulder improvements, rock fall mitigation and traveler information systems.
Area residents and those who travel the SR 87 corridor frequently are encouraged to provide their input by completing an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/SR_87_CDS(link is external).
The survey can be completed through Sept. 30.
No funding has been identified to implement any of the potential improvements. The Corridor Development Study helps ADOT to identify and prioritize needs so that funding can be considered and prioritized against needs statewide.
For more information and materials on the SR 87 Corridor Development Study, visit azdot.gov/SR87study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.