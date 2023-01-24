The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department is getting new gear thanks to a $18,819 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
In a press release, police Cmdr. Daniel Wilkey said the funds would purchase Arizona Traffic and Criminal Software equipment, including new mobile data computers, printers, printer mounts and scanners.
“This software allows officers in the field to complete electronic civil and criminal citations, as well as collision reports more efficiently and accurately than handwritten documents,” Wilkey said. “This is made possible with preset data fields and the ability to scan in vehicle registration and driver’s license information. The time saved in completing citations and collision reports will provide improved officer safety along with reduced exposure to traffic and other potential hazards on roadways.”
Wilkey said the new software and equipment will allow officers to better use existing reports and services, such as general warnings, DUI affidavits and driver behavioral reports.
“Supervisor-approved citations and collision reports can now be transmitted directly to the Arizona court system and Arizona Department of Transportation electronically.”
In a telephone interview, Wilkey said, “We started applying the TraCS system about two years ago. In a way, this is the next part of that plan. This gives us the opportunity to expand on that first batch of resources and implement it with, hopefully, every patrol vehicle we use.”
Wilkey said PTLS PD has 15 officers, and thanks to the funds provided by AGOHS, most, if not all, will be equipped with the new software and its corresponding equipment within the next few months.
“Technology for things like this can get expensive, but (AGOHS) has been very supportive in making sure that we have the most up-to-date equipment and tools to be as efficient as we possibly can be,” Wilkey said.
“Traffic enforcement is an educational process. Having the equipment we need to stay on top of things will help us interact with our community and educate them about traffic laws. It’s definitely a good thing to have this new technology and help build that relationship with our department.”
