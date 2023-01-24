Police
Image by Brett Halfpop

The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department is getting new gear thanks to a $18,819 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

In a press release, police Cmdr. Daniel Wilkey said the funds would purchase Arizona Traffic and Criminal Software equipment, including new mobile data computers, printers, printer mounts and scanners.

