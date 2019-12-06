PHOENIX — Motorists using US 60 between Superior and Miami east of the Valley should plan for four-hour closures as part of the Pinto Creek Bridge project.
The restriction and closure will allow crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation to continue removing rock and constructing an access road as they build a new US 60 bridge.
· Friday, Dec. 6: Lane restrictions and scheduled between 6:30 a.m. and noon.
Flaggers will direct traffic while the US 60 lane restrictions are in place. Drivers should plan extra travel time.
During closures, motorists will use a detour on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. That roughly 68-mile route includes a 10 percent grade and will significantly increase travel time. Drivers may want to plan trips before or after the full closures because of the potential for long delays. Eastbound US 60 traffic will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and westbound traffic will be redirected at the west end of Miami. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.
