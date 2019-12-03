SPRINGERVILLE — The Alpine Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have plans to do pile beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, through Dec. 6, as weather conditions allow. The units consist of piled debris left over from recent timber sales surrounding the community of Alpine. Ignitions during snow storms and/or snowpack are necessary in order to minimize pile creep (the burning through duff and litter (forest soil organic matter) surrounding the pile).
Smoke will be visible from Alpine, along portions of Arizona State Hwy 180, as well as portions of Forest Road 275. Motorists are advised to drive safely as smoke may limit visibility. Lingering smoke may be present for up to one week after ignitions are complete. Fire managers will monitor the area while smoke is present. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: https://azdeq.gov/.
For further information, contact the Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5000 or through the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests email at as_portal_comments@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.