Archer

Archery hunting will continue for 2022-23 hunts, with harvest limits.

 PxHere

PHOENIX — Arizona’s over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer hunting opportunity will continue for the 2022-2023 hunts, but harvest limits have been set by unit and by species.

These changes will enable the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) to gather more accurate hunter harvest data.

