PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning consumers that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) logged a record high of 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021, up from 332,275 in 2020. Consumers lost at least $131 million due to text scams in 2021, with a median loss of $900 per person. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has also seen an increase in complaints related to text scams.

“Our office has made great strides in battling telephone scams and bogus calls, but the fraudsters are relentless,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “Text messaging schemes are now on the rise, and people are losing their money.”

