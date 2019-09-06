PHOENIX — The Governor’s Regulatory Review Council (GRRC) voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a rule initiated by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission to ban wildlife killing contests (WKCs) for predators and other fur-bearing animals in Arizona. A grassroots effort energized by concerned citizens throughout Arizona, along with Animal Wellness Action and other environmental and animal protection organizations, provided the pressure that prompted the rulemaking action. The measure will take effect 60 days from today, preventing the fall WKCs.
“Participants in Wildlife Killing Contests are serial killers of wildlife,” said Lain Kahlstrom, Director of State Affairs at Animal Wellness Action. “These are not hunters or damage control agents, but people who revel in slaughtering large numbers of wild animals in competitive hunts for the thrill of it.”
Wildlife killing contests like the “Santa SLAY” and the “Fox Frenzy” are slaughter fests where participants compete to win cash and prizes for killing the greatest number, the heaviest, or even the smallest of the targeted species over a certain time frame, usually 24 hours. Hundreds of animals including coyotes, bobcats, foxes and even mountain lions, badgers and coatimundi living on our public lands minding their own business are killed in these contests every year in Arizona. There are at least 23 WKCs in Arizona each year, drawing sponsors, organizers and participants from across state lines to participate.
Wildlife killing contests occur throughout the United States, although they are often hidden from the public’s view because of their repugnant features. California passed an agency rule banning the practice in recent years. Vermont enacted a legislative ban in Vermont in 2018 and New Mexico earlier this year. Other states are looking at possible rules and legislation to stop them. Arizona becomes the fourth state to adopt a statewide policy.
