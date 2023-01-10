Kingsbury 2019

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, center, is surrounded by his brother, Klint and father, Tim, after being introduced to the media in January of 2019.

 Andre Simms/Cronkite News (2019)

TEMPE – Just 10 months after inking a lengthy contract extension, the Kliff Kingsbury era in the Valley has officially come to an end.

The elements of a worthwhile story require conflict, plot and resolution. After a multitude of events that defined an irksome and discombobulated season – which the Arizona Cardinals (4-13) fittingly wrapped up with a 38-13 loss Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers – the first dominos in what is widely expected to be an intriguing offseason have finally fallen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.