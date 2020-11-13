PHOENIX — The gap between Joe Biden and Donald Trump narrowed a bit late Wednesday but not at a rate fast enough for the incumbent to catch up to the Democratic challenger in Arizona.
Maricopa County dropped another 13,143 ballots, with 7,019 of those going to Trump. That amounts to about 53.4%, far short of the pace he needs to catch up with fewer than 25,000 ballots remaining to be counted.
The tally from the state’s largest county, coupled with information released earlier from other counties, still leaves the former vice president with 11,600 more votes than Trump. Counties expect to have their counts finalized this weekend.
Officially, Arizonans vote not for a candidate but a slate of electors pledged to that person.
That could prove crucial.
Arizona law states when an election is for “an office to be filled by state electors” a recall is necessary only when fewer than 200 votes separate each slate.
Trump may argue that it should instead be governed by a separate law that governs candidate elections. That mandates a recount when the difference is less than one-tenth of 1% of the votes cast for both candidates.
But that appears to provide no more avail. Even assuming the remaining 24,738 ballots to be counted include a vote for either Biden or Trump, the difference between the candidates would have to shrink to about 3,315 to get a recount.
The count comes as the Trump campaign headed to court on Thursday amid claims that potentially “thousands of ballots” cast on Election Day in Maricopa County were not properly tallied due to errors and actions of election workers. Attorneys for the county claim nothing was done wrong and that, at best, the procedures followed might affect just 180 ballots.
Whatever Judge Daniel Kiley rules is likely to be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court.
And while Trump and his allies continue the fight, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, said he believes it’s all over — and there just isn’t the fraud the president is suggesting.
Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Brnovich said if there was “some great conspiracy” to steal votes from Republicans “it apparently didn’t work.”
He pointed out that, aside from the races for president and U.S. Senate, Republicans pretty much held their own in Arizona. That includes maintaining control of both the state House and Senate. And Democrat County Recorder Adrian Fontes — the person in charge of voting in the state’s largest county — apparently lost to his Republican challenger.
