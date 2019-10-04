PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) announced submittal of the agency’s annual report for
Fiscal Year 2019 on September 30, 2019. This represents the first time ADG has submitted a consolidated annual report since the Department of Gaming and Department of Racing merged in 2015.
ADG’s FY19 report highlights several firsts and landmark achievements for each of its divisions including:
Tribal Gaming
• Administration: Tribal gaming contributions to the State of Arizona and its cities, towns and counties hit an all-time high of $111.3 million in since the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compacts became effective in 2003. This record amount represents a 4.2 percent increase when compared to Fiscal Year 2018.
• Enforcement: Intelligence Agents seized a record estimated $1.3 million in illegal gambling proceeds and other assets.
• Customer Service: State gaming employee certification applicants – about 9,000 annually – may now use a 100 percent paperless application process.
Problem Gambling
• Socially Responsible Gaming: Created, solicited and received qualified proposals for the State’s first-ever Problem Gambling Prevention Grant Program to fund eligible organizations in developing and implementing problem gambling prevention strategies targeting at-risk seniors and youth.
Racing
• Safety: Pre-race veterinary exams completed for 100 percent of horses.
• Reporting: Arizona’s total pari-mutuel handle (racing wagers) increased 2 percent.
• Customer Service: Off-track betting (OTB) site inspections moved to a 100 percent paperless for about 60 OTBs.
Boxing & Mixed Martials Arts
• Customer Service: Created digital license identification for 1,000 licensees.
• Elevating Quality: Re-established a Boxing State Championship and created a first-ever Mixed Martial Arts State Championship. Generated $54,000 in event ticket sales from Arizona’s first boxing State Championship title match held in more than a decade to help fund unarmed combat sport regulation.
“Fiscal Year 2019 was a landmark year for all divisions of the Arizona Department of Gaming,” said Ted Vogt, Director. “Our agency’s focus to effectively regulate while improving services to all of the industries we serve yielded strong results. With continued steady growth, cumulative tribal gaming contributions under the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compacts have surpassed $1.51 billion in funding to support education, tourism, wildlife conservation, health services, and local government priorities.”
