Rim Country and White Mountains lawmakers on Monday joined in a resolution calling on the state to award its 11 electoral votes to President Donald Trump even as the state’s electors cast their votes for Joe Biden, in accordance with the certified election results.
Both outgoing Sen. Syliva Allen and incoming Sen. Wendy Rogers both signed the resolution. So did District 4 House members Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton.
Moreover, Rep. Paul Gosar – who represents Rim Country and much of western Arizona — has termed the election a “coup” and has pushed for the recall of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for certifying the results, in which Biden won by about 11,000 votes.
The resolution asked the state to award its votes to Trump or to have all electoral votes nullified until the state can conduct a “full forensic audit.” The resolution called on the US Congress not to consider a slate of electors from Arizona until the Legislature considers the election final and all irregularities resolved.
The resolution was signed by 22 current members of the state House and Senate as well as eight newly elected but not yet seated legislators. It’s unclear what legal force the resolution will have, since it relies on the untested theory that state lawmakers can throw out the results of an presidential election without action by the courts.
The resolution comes despite the quick dismissal of more than 100 Republican lawsuits claiming election irregularities – including a unanimous Arizona Supreme Court ruling.
A unanimous Arizona Supreme Court upheld a lower-court decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.
The US Supreme Court has also dismissed election challenges for lack of standing or evidence of fraud.
On Monday, electors acting on certified election results voted for Joe Biden, seeming putting an end to six weeks of fruitless legal challenges. Even if the state lawmakers somehow manage to overturn the election in Arizona, Biden would still have more than enough electoral votes to win.
The seven-member Arizona Supreme Court – most appointed by Republicans – ruled “the court concludes, unanimously, that the trial judge did not abuse his discretion in denying the request to continue the hearing and permit additional inspection of the ballots. The November 9 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief.
The Supreme Court continued that the challenge “fails to present any evidence of ‘misconduct’ ‘illegal votes’ or that the Biden Electors ‘did not in fact receive the highest number of votes for office,’ let alone establish any evidence of fraud or a sufficient error rate that would undermine the certainty of the election results.”
Nonetheless, the campaign by the Trump Campaign and supporters like Gosar, Allen, Rogers, Barton and Blackman have convinced a sizeable majority of Republicans that the election was improper – with many insisting that Trump won although Biden got 7 million more votes and a decisive electoral college win.
Overall, 61% of the public say they believe the election results are accurate – including 95% of Democrats and 67% of Independents. However, only 24% of Republicans agree, according to a recent National Public Radio survey. As of Monday, Trump had still not conceded the election.
Ward called the ruling “disappointing” and insisted “while today’s decision is not what those who value and recognize the importance of election transparency and integrity were seeking, rest assured, the fight to restore that corroded confidence will continue.”
The ruling resulted in a fresh blitz of state party fundraising efforts, citing the fog of concerns raised by Ward and others, despite the failure of a host of judges to find any merit in the lawsuits. Trump himself has raised more than $200 million to support election challenges, although most of the money is going to other purposes.
For now, the lawsuits have revealed the deep divisions in the state Republican Party, fissures revealed several years ago by criticism of the late Sen. John McCain, who refused to vote for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and was a frequent critic of President Trump. After his death, Martha McSally was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the seat. She was defeated by former astronaut Mark Kelly in the election.
Interestingly, although Republicans lost both the Presidential vote and the senate seat, statewide office holders and Republican state lawmakers fared better than expected despite heavy national spending here by Democrats. The legislative resolution apparently seeks to overturn the presidential election in the state, but leave the other results intact.
Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers suspended the legislative session for a week after a long briefing in a hotel ballroom by Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani exposed 28 state lawmakers to COVID-19.
Ward called the decision to suspend the session “a 100% unnecessary, cowardly move.”
Biggs subsequently said, “as a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election. But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”
His stance ran counter to the suggestion by Allen, Blackman and others that the state legislature throw out the election results and award the state’s 11 electoral college votes to Trump.
Ducey defended the conduct of the election, saying the Republican Party was “the party of the Constitution and the rule of law. We prioritize public safety, law & order and we respect the law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We don’t burn things down, we build things up.
On Twitter, Ward told Ducey to #STHU,” the hashtag for “shut the hell up.” At a subsequent press conference, Ducey replied “I would think what I would say is the feelings mutual to her, and practice what you preach.”
Republican Congressman Andy Biggs joined with Rep. Paul Gosar to call for the recall of Ducey for certifying the election. Biggs also speculated that Ducey plans to require people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
Ducey chief of staff Daniel Scarpinato then tweeted to Biggs, “we always knew you were nuts, but you’ve now official confirmed it for the world to see. Congratulations. Enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown.”
Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court also rejected the flurry of Republican appeals, although Trump appointed three of the nine members. The court threw out with little comment a lawsuit filed by Texas and other states seeking to overturn the vote in four other battleground states.
Some 126 House Republicans signed a letter supporting the effort to overturn the election. That included Arizona representatives Biggs and Debbie Lesko, but apparently not Gosar according to media accounts.
