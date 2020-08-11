WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded more than $2.6 million to 10 Arizona fire departments.
“Today’s safety grants ensure Arizona’s firefighters have the resources needed to do their jobs safely during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while protecting Arizona families,” said Sinema.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program helps firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed resources to protect public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards. The award recipients are from the cities of: Forest Lakes, Mohave Valley, Globe, Flagstaff, Mesa, Claypool, Morristown, Mount Lemmon, Prescott, and Phoenix.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Sinema secured 7,500 masks and 7,500 acrylic shields for the Professional Firefighters of Arizona through the IRONMAN Foundation’s Operation IRONAID Face Masks in partnership with Framebridge.
Sinema has also added a resources page to her website, www.sinema.senate.gov/corona, for Arizonans looking for the latest information on coronavirus.
