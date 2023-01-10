hoffman-phoenix

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, speaks at a press conference in Phoenix on Jan 9, 2023.

 Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — The Arizona Freedom Caucus, an offshoot of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, said Monday that it plans to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for executive orders she issued in her first week on the job.

Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman and Queen Creek state Rep. Jake Hoffman accused Hobbs of attempting to legislate via “executive fiat.” Hobbs had issued four executive orders at the time.

