PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Findlay Toyota Center, which once hosted the Sun Dogs, a minor-league hockey team, played host to a gathering of another kind on Friday, a GOP rally for the “America First” Arizona candidates running for the Aug. 2 primaries.

First to speak was Kelli Ward, former Senator and current Chairwoman of the Arizona GOP. She addressed the crowed by saying, “Thank you so much for braving the heat, to come in here to drain the swamp. This is a battle between liberty and authoritarianism.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.