Folding canopies and chairs left behind, as people waited for hours in 100-degree heat before the stadium was opened. EMTs responded to at least two heat exhaustion calls, according to an outside source.
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gives her speech to enthusiastic Arizona voters.
Brett Halfpop/White Mountain Independent
Merchandise and food vendors line the streets in the secure area.
Brett Halfpop/White Mountain Independent
Brett Halfpop/White Mountain Independent
President Trump endorses “America First” candidates in Findlay Toyota Center.
Brett Halfpop/White Mountain Independent
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb speaks to the crowd about border security in Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Findlay Toyota Center, which once hosted the Sun Dogs, a minor-league hockey team, played host to a gathering of another kind on Friday, a GOP rally for the “America First” Arizona candidates running for the Aug. 2 primaries.
First to speak was Kelli Ward, former Senator and current Chairwoman of the Arizona GOP. She addressed the crowed by saying, “Thank you so much for braving the heat, to come in here to drain the swamp. This is a battle between liberty and authoritarianism.”
Assistant Pastor Joshua Navarrete led everyone in prayer before the event really kicked off. He also spoke of the Hispanic movement in Arizona churches to promote more voters to register as Republicans, calling it the Great Exodus. Mike Lindell (of MyPillow) gave a speech talking about election integrity and the machines that were allegedly hacked in Maricopa County. “For the first time, an Arizona judge recently looked at a proposal to get rid of the faulty voting machines,” he said.
Pinal County Sheriff Lamb was well received when it was his time to speak. He requested a moment of silence for officers who died in the line of duty. Addressing the crowd, he said, “I see you guys like the rule of law and support law enforcement. You know who also understands the rule of law? Donald Trump. He also knows the importance of border security.” Sheriff Lamb discussed ongoing troubles at the border, and the dangers of fake fentanyl pills coming into Arizona. He also emphasized the importance of Second Amendment rights.
Former National Intelligence director Ric Grenell stated, “You and I both know this is about President Donald Trump. We have to get him back in.” Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem followed up with his involvement in the Maricopa County audit. “You know why I stood up? It’s called having a backbone,” he said. Attorney General hopeful Abe Hamadeh is an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army and former Maricopa County prosecutor. “Make no mistake, we’re at war with the radical left. The federal government is not here to help; it’s time Arizona takes the matters into our own hands,” he said. He followed up by saying, “We’re going to label drug cartels as terrorists’ organizations.”
Around 6 p.m., Senate seat candidate Blake Masters gave his speech to the cheerful crowd. “Joe Biden should be impeached for dereliction of duty. I also promise you we will investigate and prosecute Anthony Fauci.”
Kari Lake, former news anchor for over 25 years and a gubernatorial hopeful, was the final candidate to speak. “The fake news wants us to believe that guy Joe Biden won by 81 million votes,” she said. She also talked about boosting jobs and encouraging the increase of trade school workforce.
After waiting over an hour, dancing to YMCA, doing the wave and the crowd chanting like it was at a hockey game, President Trump made it to the stage. He talked about inflation, gas prices, and the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. He spoke of the different “America First” candidates and mentioned Joe Arpaio and Wendy Rogers as well, who were both in attendance.
